Snow provides an early season boost to some businesses

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The Christmas day storm is providing an early season boost for businesses that rely on snow.

Unlike the larger ski resorts, smaller operations can’t rely as much on man-made snow. At the Seacoast Adventure Snow Park in Windham, the Christmas break is a very important week for its snow tubing business.

For the operators and customers there, the timing could not have been better. The day before it opened for the season, mother-nature dropped a foot of fresh powder. Just what Devin Plante wanted to hear.

“I was literally bouncing off the walls. I was like oh my God I’m going to go tubing with my cousins and friends and mom and dad”, he said.

Business was brisk on this opening day, with the early afternoon session selling out.

“We’ve gotten a lot of online sales, people coming in off the street. So it’s going really well”, said Operations Manager Justin Keeney.

The operators have been making snow for a few weeks now, building up a solid base before mother-nature added to it. But here it’s difficult to get an early jump on the season.

"End of October into November and the big mountains are already making snow, but we don’t try to make snow until it gets cold consistently at night", said Keeney.

Sliding across snow, in sub-freezing temperatures, Gavin Hinkey was definitely out of his element. He’s visiting from Pensacola, Florida.

“Left home it was about 68 degrees, got here it was 20 something. So it’s a lot colder, but I love the snow man, it’s great”, he said.

It’s always difficult to predict how the season is going to go, but it helps when you’re off to a great start. If the weather cooperates this season, the hope is the tubing will continue right into April.

