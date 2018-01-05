Snowfall complicates heating deliveries

STATEWIDE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Snowfall from Thursday's storm blocked homes from receiving oil and propane deliveries Friday as the backups for heating companies got worse.

"Whenever we get behind, they pull us out. We jump around to different jobs," said Ed Abbott, who works for Downeast Energy.

Abbott is typically a propane technician, who is in charge of fixing heating problems, but was called on to help deliver heat because he has a commercial driver's license.

Abbott said on most of his deliveries he did not encounter any major snow problems, but did have to trudge through some snow that had drifted over a path that had been previously shoveled out.

"It's nice when we get a path to these places," said Abbott. "We're just trying to keep everyone warm and up and running."'

Governor LePage issued an emergency declaration to allow delivery drivers to stay on the roads longer: It was set to end today, or whenever the Governor declares the emergency over.

People like Richard Jorgensen, who got his oil delivered Friday, said he felt lucky.

"We were fortunate because I hear some of the back up is two weeks, three weeks now. so the demand is great, and the prices are going up," said Jorgensen. "A house is going to use five to ten gallons a day and I just didn't want to run out."

The Maine CDC encouraged people to clear off the vents near their homes to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

