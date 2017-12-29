Snowmobile season off to early start, wardens stress safety

GRAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Several snowstorms and cold temperatures have led to an early start to the snow mobile season throughout the state.

Typically, this coming weekend would be the big kick off, but many of Maine’s more than 14 thousand miles of trails are already open and groomed.

The industry provides a big boost to the state’s economy and Maine Game Wardens say it’s in everyone’s best interest to keep things safe on those trails.

Maine has a reputation for having some of the best snowmobiling in the Northeast and that’s reflected in the impact to the state’s economy. It’s estimated that the snowmobile industry is worth about 350 million dollars a year.

“It’s important because a lot of it happens in rural areas that don’t have a lot to offer in the wintertime”, said Bob Meyers, Executive Director of the Maine Snowmobile Association.

With more than 70,000 registered snowmobiles in the state, there will be a lot of traffic on the trails this winter. Game Wardens are urging riders to slow down, don’t drink and drive and be prepared for the worst, especially when you head out in frigid weather like we’re experiencing now.

“It’s certainly safe to do it, but you just can’t do it on a whim. You can’t get up off the sofa with your sweatpants on and say hey, i’m going to go rip around in the field or the trails here for a little bit because it looks fun”, said Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service.

Even an experienced rider can get stuck.

“Things breakdown and if you have a situation in this kind of weather, you could have a serious problem. So you don’t want to ride alone and you want to be prepared for anything that could happen”, said Meyers.

The early start bodes well for a long season and that’s great news for the state’s economy and for snowmobile enthusiasts.

“Late March is fantastic, April is a dream come true and I think I’ve ridden once in May just to say I did it and it was wonderful”, said Meyers.

Last year there were 9 snowmobile fatalities in Maine. The state’s yearly average is 6.

