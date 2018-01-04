Some seawater from blizzard remains in Wells.

A snapshot of splash-over from Barbara and Michael Patterson.

The impact of Thursday’s blizzard will linger briefly in southern Maine.

The cold and sloppy wet mess is still causing a little trouble in some communities.

A large puddle of seawater slowly drying up on Webhanet Road is nowhere near as bad as it was during Thursday’s high tide.

Some cars got stuck when water poured into their engines on Webhanet and Mile roads, though a lone mail carrier was able to pass through the area.

Barabara and Michael Patterson whose yard is bordered on one side by a seawall and the ocean say they’ll be cleaning up everything the ocean tossed towards their house for months.

“That will create a problem in the spring,” said Michael Patterson. “We have to clean up all the sand off the lawn, as well as the pavers. Sometimes it throws rocks as well.”

Friday’s ocean conditions are expected to be rough but not as hazardous as Thursday’s.

