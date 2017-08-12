South Portland defeated in Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Conn. (NEWS CENTER) - South Portland's quest for a New England regional little league championships has fallen one game short.

Maine lost 10–0 to the Connecticut champions from Fairfield. Andrew Heffernan pitched into the 5th inning for Maine. Maine appeared to have scored early on a two run homerun from Nolan Hobbs, but the ball was ruled found.

Maine had another glorious chance in the fourth inning, but Richie "Big Daddy Hacks" grounded out with the bases loaded.

The Maine team exceeded expectations going 4-2 in the tournament. The last time South Portland American won the state championship was 1967.

© 2017 WCSH-TV