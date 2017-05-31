Spate of spring car burglaries in Cape Elizabeth

NEWS CENTER logo

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Cape Elizabeth Police are asking local residents to stay vigilant after a string of car burglaries in recent weeks.

Cape PD's Facebook page posted on Wednesday that there have been "multiple" motor vehicle burglaries reported. Unknown subject(s) have been entering unlocked cars in the Shore Acres Hill neighborhood.

Any persons with information about the burglaries are asked to call Cape Elizabeth Police at 767-3323.

© 2017 WCSH-TV