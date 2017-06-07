Special Olympics torch in police custody

Police officers carry the Special Olympics torch through Ogunquit on its way to the opening ceremony at the University of Maine

OGUNQUIT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After rain dampened the first day of its journey, the Special Olympics torch shone brighter than ever in the hands of Maine police officers.

Every year, police departments across the state carry the Flame of Hope from town to town, eventually bringing it to its final destination at the Special Olympics opening ceremony at the University of Maine in Orono.

On Wednesday, runners from the York Police Dept. ran the torch to the Ogunquit town line where they handed it off to the awaiting team of local police office, who then continued the relay into Wells.

An annual tradition since the mid 1980s, the Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Maine. Click here for more information about making a donation.

