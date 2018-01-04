WLBZ
What do Mainers when they don't have power for a couple of weeks? Check back with us in 9 months

Bill Green talks to a family about how they spent their time during the ice storm

Bill Green, WCSH 8:28 PM. EST January 04, 2018

(NEWS CENTER Maine) - The Ice Storm of '98 wasn't all bad. As a matter of fact, for some Mainers it was a life-defining moment in every sense of the term.

Bill Green caught up with one couple who has a lasting memory of the storm.

And as a sidenote, if you have ever thought,  "Gee, I wonder which day I was conceived" check out this website: https://www.whenwasiconceived.com/results

 

