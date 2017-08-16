Speed, alcohol factors in crash that injured 7, police say

PORTER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Seven people were injured in a late-night crash Tuesday, according to Maine State Police.

The single-car crash was reported just before midnight near 298 Spec Pond Road. State Police say the car went off the road and slammed into a tree.

The seven victims are 18 and 19 years old; four men and three women. State Police say alcohol and speed were factors in the wreck and are investigating where the alcohol was obtained.

Five victims were transported to Maine Medical Center by ambulance and Lifeflight. Two of the three women are the most seriously injured and remain hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing.

