Chelsea Roy of South Portland makes debut on season 22 of "The Bachelor." Ctsy: ABC (Photo: ABC)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A woman from South Portland had a big night in the 22nd season premiere of the ABC show "The Bachelor" Monday.

Chelsea Roy, 29, was second out of the limo to meet racecar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. outside the Bachelor Mansion in California. Roy is a real estate executive director.

After the two first met, Luyendyk said under his breath, "Wow she's interesting."

Later in the show, Roy and Luyendyk got some one-on-one time together, where they shared the first kiss of the season. Shortly after, Luyendyk gave Roy his first impression rose, securing her safety for the next week.

Roy is one of 29 contestants competing for Luyendyk's heart, who first appeared on Emily Maynard's season of "The Bachelorette" six years ago.

Roy isn't the first person from Maine to search for love on national television. Back in 2012, Ashley Herbert of Madawaska appeared as a contestant on "The Bachelor."

Herbert did not find love on that season, but she was chosen by producers to star in "The Bachelorette." Herbert chose J.P. Rosenbaum and the pair become one of only a few of Bachelor franchise couples to marry. The pair now have two children.

© 2018 WCSH-TV