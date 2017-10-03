St. Albans man accused of sexually assaulting family member

Jason Tuttle (Photo: Somerset County Jail)

BALD MOUNTAIN TWP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from St. Albans is facing multiple charges after being linked by authorities to a sexual assault case in July.

According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, 40-year-old Jason Tuttle is accused of sexually assaulting one of his family members, a juvenile female, three months ago in Bald Mountain Township.

The township is located west of Rangely near Mooselookmeguntic Lake.

County Det. Jeremy Leal received a referral involving the report on Monday, and a subsequent investigation identified Tuttle as a suspect.

Tuttle was arrested and charged with Class A gross sexual assault, Class B gross sexual assault and Class C sexual abuse of a minor.

The sheriff's office said Tuttle was on probation at the time of arrest for aggravated criminal trespass, resulting in an additional charge of probation violation. Additional charges may be forthcoming, they said.

Tuttle was taken to Somerset County Jail and bail was set at $20,000 cash. He's scheduled to appear in court Dec. 20.

© 2017 WCSH-TV