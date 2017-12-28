Stab wound to neck stitched up in surgery

Police responding to reports of a stabbing at Green Acres Estates in West Bath on Dec. 26, 2017 arrived to find a man with a wound to the neck (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WEST BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An argument between three visitors to an apartment in West Bath grew so heated that one of them left with a stab wound to the neck.

The injury belonged to 32-year-old Clancy Morton of Woolwich. Police said he was conscious and alert when they arrived late Tuesday night in answer to a call for help at unit C-31 of Green Acres Estates on New Meadows Road.

Arrangements were made to send Morton to Maine Medical Center in Portland. After surgery, police said his status was listed as stable

The apartment where Morton was stabbed is the home of a relative. Police said two acquaintances showed up while Morton was visiting, and the three of them got into the fight that led to the stabbing. The two other visitors were gone when police arrived, and work is underway to find them.

Police said there is no threat to the general public since this appears to be an isolated incident between people who knew each other.

