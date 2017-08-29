Stand with Texas by changing your Facebook Profile

NEWS CENTER is trying to help Texans recover from the devastating hurricane and subsequent flooding. You can show your solidarity for helping those in need.

One way to get the word out is by using Facebook. Like, comment and share our Facebook posts about 'I STAND WITH TEXAS.' You can also show your support by updating your Facebook profile picture with a frame that we've built.

How to use the "I STAND WITH TEXAS" Facebook frame:

On your phone

On your profile, tap the word "Edit" on your profile picture.

Tap "Select Profile Picture."

Select a photo to be your profile pic. It can be the same one you are already using.

To use the Clear the Shelters frame on Facebook, select a profile picture, and click "Add Frame."

Tap "Add Frame," and search for "I Stand With Texas." You should see "I Stand With Texas by WCSH 6" in the list of options.

Select the frame and tap "Use" in the upper right corner.

Tell your friends about our 'I Stand With Texas!

On a computer

Click Update your Facebook profile picture

Click Add Frame

Click "Select a Photo" in the middle of the page.

Pick a photo. It can be the same one you're using currently.

Search for "I Stand With Texas by WCSH 6" in the field that says "Search for themes, owner names and more."

Pick the frame that says "I Stand With Texas by WCSH 6."

Resize your photo if needed.

You can select how long you want to use the frame. It defaults to one week.

Click "Use as Profile Picture."

Tell your friends about I Stand With Texas by WCSH 6!

While changing your profile picture doesn't get help the cause directly, it does help spread the word. This is called "passive giving." We hope you will join us in helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

