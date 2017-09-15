Standish man runs from police after crash, hides gun in woods

Brandon Bushey

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Standish arrested a 21-year-old after he ran away from police and hid a gun in the woods.

Police say they responded to a car crash on Route 25 and Manchester Road in Standish on Thursday around 5 p.m.

Police say Brandon Bushey hit the car in front of him. When emergency crews showed up, Bushey ran in the woods.

A police dog found a handgun that Bushey had hidden, but police say Bushey was picked up by someone.

Bushey was later found and admitted to driving the car and tossing the handgun. Bushey was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order which banned him from having a gun.

© 2017 WCSH-TV