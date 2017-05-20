Standish opens first public access beach to Sebago Lake

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A beach brawl - it's been a point of contention between the town of Standish and the Portland Water District for years.

Some residents wanted a public beach - a way to reach Sebago Lake.

It was a long time in the making, but after the process was officially approved in 2015 - kids and adults alike got to run into the water on their new beach.

That includes Elizabeth Edwards, the oldest resident in Standish. She’s 102 years old. “Oh I've been pulling for it ever since they started the process,” she said as she gazed out at the lake while sitting on the newly completed boardwalk.

All it will take is a $35 annual fee and a sticker on your car – and any Standish resident is welcome.

At this time, only guests with Standish residents are allowed at the beach, but no guest cars will be permitted.

