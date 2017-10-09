State Police believe infant in Standish died of SIDS

(Photo: Thinkstock photo)

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State Police said they do not believe the death of an infant in Standish to be suspicious.

Sgt. Chris Harriman with Major Crime Unit told NEWS CENTER they're looking at SIDS and natural causes in this case pending an autopsy which will be conducted later.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said they called State Police to investigate the death of an infant that was called in early Monday morning, October 9.

Maine State Police investigate all deaths of children under the age of three-years-old regardless of circumstances.

© 2017 WCSH-TV