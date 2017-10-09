State Police investigate death of infant in Standish

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State Police are investigating the death of an infant in Standish.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said they called State Police to investigate the death of an infant that was called in early Monday morning, October 9.

State Police are not releasing the age or gender of the child at this time. Police investigate all deaths of children under the age of three-years-old.

This story will be updated as NEWS CENTER learns more.

© 2017 WCSH-TV