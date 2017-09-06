WLBZ
State Police: Prank call sends Jay schools on lockdown

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 9:34 AM. EDT September 06, 2017

JAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — On just the second day of classes, Jay schools were in lockdown after a prank call.

State police say all  schools in Jay were in lockdown Wednesday morning, but that the threat had "no validity", according Maine Department of Public Safety Steve McCausland. 

Jay schools include Spruce Mountain High School, Spruce Mountain Middle School and Spruce Mountain Elementary. 

 

