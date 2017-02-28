State Police: Richmond man charged with manslaughter

Maine State Police icon (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

RICHMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- State Police investigation has an update.

A Richmond man has been charged with Manslaughter. According to Maine State Police, Kurt Linton, 54, of Richmond assaulted his own father, Malcolm Linton, who lived with him on Sharmac Lane in Richmond.

Kurt Linton was initially charged with Aggravated Assault.

Malcolm Linton died last week at Maine General Hospital in Augusta.

State Police escalated charges against Kurt Linton while he was in holding at Two Bridges Regional Jail.

Kurt Linton was due to make his first court appearance on the manslaughter charge yesterday in Sagadahoc Superior Court.

