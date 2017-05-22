State prosecutor denies misconduct in double fatal shooting case

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

ALFRED, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from New York was ordered to spend 10 years in prison for a double fatal shooting in Biddeford in 2014.

Fuquan Prince Wilson was originally charged with two counts of murder, but those charges were dropped in exchange for his guilty pleas to manslaughter. The hearing today also included allegations of unethical behavior by the prosecutor in the case.

Defense attorney David Bobrow said the lead detective in the case, Scott Harakles, was told by state prosecutor John Alsop, not to write a report regarding a witness interview because the prosecutor said it would not help the state’s case.

» RELATED: Accused killer alleges misconduct by A.G.'s office

“I’ve never made allegations about improprieties against any office, ever. Not in any state I’ve practiced. First time I’ve done it. This is not light stuff your honor. This is serious stuff. Directing a detective not to write a report", Bobrow told the judge.

Bobrow said Harakles wrote the report anyway and the detective claimed the prosecutor changed the wording of the witness’ statement.

Meg Elam, the other prosecutor in the case, called detective Harakles a rouge who withheld information from his own supervisors.

“I’m sad for the families of the two men killed here, that they were essentially abandoned by the person who was supposed to be representing the state in this case. He never expressed his concerns to either the attorney general's office or the families. He recklessly contacted the defense attorney to make these baseless claims", she said about Harakles.

The defense pushed to have Harakles take the stand, but it never happened. The judge refused to let Wilson withdraw his guilty plea, saying the defense had all the information, including Harakles' allegations, before the guilty plea was entered.

Wilson was selling drugs out of a Biddeford apartment when Russell Lavoie and Jeffrey Lude came looking for him. Wilson fired 14 shots. Both Lavoie and Lude were killed. Police originally were looking at the case as a possible self defense shooting.

© 2017 WCSH-TV