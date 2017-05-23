AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Teachers in Maine will have their voices heard in Augusta as they argue for a statewide teacher contract - and they've got the governor on their side.

On Tuesday afternoon, LD 864 will enter a work session, after which, supporters hope, will bring them one step closer to creating a uniform, statewide teacher contract.

The bill's sponsor, GOP Representative Matt Pouliot, says Maine's teachers are shortchanged.

He says a statewide contract will allow the Maine Education Association to collectively bargain with the state for better pay rates and benefits for teachers.

Governor Paul LePage has voiced his support for the bill, saying it would raise the salary on open teacher positions in rural communities, allowing those struggling areas to attract and keep good educators there.

Federal data shows Maine's average pay for teachers is about $50,000, that's $20,000 less than New England's average. Although other, more local studies have suggested it's even less than that.

Pouliot says collective bargaining under a statewide contract would prevent individual school administrations from having to spend time and money to negotiate with the state.

With teachers retiring faster than their positions can be filled, Pouliot says he believes this bill will attract more quality educators to Maine and spread that quality education more evenly throughout the state.

However, during the bill's initial public hearing, the Maine Education Association said there's no guarantee a statewide contract would effectively raise pay at all schools in the state, and would take power away from the local school administrations.

That work session is Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Cross Building in Augusta.

© 2017 WCSH-TV