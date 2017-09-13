Students evacuated from school bus in Hollis

HOLLIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Students in Hollis had to evacuate a school bus on its way to school Wednesday morning.
Maine State Police officials say there was a strong smell of propane and that was the catalyst for the evacuations. The bus was evacuated at the intersection of Waterboro Road and Plains Road.
York County Dispatch says the Fire Department is on the scene.
The bus belongs to MSAD 6 Transportation.
This story will be updated.
