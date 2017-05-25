Study: Cannabis drug reduced seizures in severe epilepsy cases

MINNEAPOLIS - A new study has revealed a medicine made from marijuana cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy, making the case for more research into pot's possible health benefits.

The study was published Wednesday by The New England Journal of Medicine.

Researchers tested a liquid form of cannabidiol called Epidiolex, which does not contain THC, the chemical in marijuana that makes a person high. One hundred-twenty patients in the study have Dravet syndrome, a type of epilepsy that causes frequent seizures. Half took it for 14 weeks and half got a placebo.

"Seizure frequency dropped in the cannabidiol-treated group by 39 percent from nearly 12 convulsive seizures per month before the study to about six; three patients' seizures stopped entirely," the research team wrote. "In the placebo group, there was a 13 percent reduction in seizures from about 15 monthly seizures to 14."

Furthermore, 5 percent of the children in the active treatment group with CBD were completely seizure free during the 14 weeks of the trial.

The study does not come as a surprise to Minnesota's medical marijuana manufacturers.

Dr. Kyle Kingsley, CEO of Minnesota Medical Solutions, says the study provides the research needed to convince fellow physicians of the potential of cannabis treatment.

"We do have some children that have become seizure free with the use of these cannabis medications, it’s a pretty impressive compound. It’s just the tip of the iceberg, there are many other components of this plant, particularly THC, that will be very meaningful in the future," said Kingsley. "There are going to be many other scientific studies in the pipeline."

"We've been looking forward to seeing this published, and hope this information will continue to remind people that cannabinoid-based medications are an effective means of treatment for seizure disorders, cancer patients, and many other medical conditions. This study, published in a major academic journal, will capture the attention of physicians who may not have been educated on the facts about cannabinoids and their potential for therapeutic use," said Dr. Gary Starr, co-founder and chief medical officer, LeafLine Labs.

Beth Hundley, of Golden Valley, has also been waiting for the results of the study. Her daughter Harlow, 5, has Dravet syndrome and was one of the first medical marijuana patients in Minnesota.

"Knowing that a cure is not possible, the fact that Harlow and other children are living a more happy life is a miracle within itself. Harlow smiles more, gives more eye contact, engages better at school, therapy and at home. She has been given a better life through this medication that we have seen zero side effects from," said Hundley.

© 2017 KARE-TV