Supplement marketers settle complaint about deceptive sales

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Attorney General Janet Mills says three supplement marketers have settled a complaint filed by her office and the Federal Trade Commission about a deceptive sales campaign.

Mills says the federal complaint charged that three corporations and six people conducted a deceptive campaign to sell joint and cognitive health supplements in violation of state and federal laws.

Mills says the defendants marketed and sold Flexiprin for joints and Cogniprin for memory. She says the settlements are with ad agency Synergixx, its principal Charlie Fusco and collaborator Ronald Jahner.

Mills says the settlements include proposed consent orders barring the defendants from using the type of advertising and marketing that financially harmed consumers in Maine, elsewhere in the U.S. and in Canada. The consent order still requires approval from federal district court.

