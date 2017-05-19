WLBZ
Take a look inside the 150-year-old B&M Beans factory in Portland

Press Herald , WCSH 1:43 AM. EDT May 20, 2017

Time seems frozen at the mouth of Back Cove.

Despite restless tides and the nearby rush of interstate traffic, one corner of the store seems remarkably unchanged: the B&M Baked Beans factory.

Since 1913, the four-story building in Portland has been churning out canned food. Today, inside and out, it looks relatively unchanged – a living time capsule from the era of silent films, World War I and the early days of assembly lines. This year, B&M celebrates its 150th anniversary.

 

