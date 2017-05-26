WLBZ
Close

Talks turn quickly to security G-7 summit

Associated Press , WCSH 10:18 AM. EDT May 26, 2017

TAORMINA, Sicily (AP)  --  President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to "enhance" sanctions on North Korea, including targeting entities that support North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

That's according to a White House readout of the pair's meeting Friday ahead of the G-7 summit of wealthy nations.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recently told a U.N. gathering that the U.S. would not hesitate to sanction other countries that support the North's illegal activities.

Trump and Abe also discussed counter-terror efforts in the wake of the Manchester concert attack.

Trump told reporters at the top of the meeting that North Korea is "a world problem" that "will be solved."

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories