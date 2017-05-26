Talks turn quickly to security G-7 summit

President Trump attends a working lunch during the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7 on May 26, 2017 in Taormina , Italy (Photo: Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung via Getty Images)

TAORMINA, Sicily (AP) -- President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to "enhance" sanctions on North Korea, including targeting entities that support North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

That's according to a White House readout of the pair's meeting Friday ahead of the G-7 summit of wealthy nations.



U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recently told a U.N. gathering that the U.S. would not hesitate to sanction other countries that support the North's illegal activities.



Trump and Abe also discussed counter-terror efforts in the wake of the Manchester concert attack.



Trump told reporters at the top of the meeting that North Korea is "a world problem" that "will be solved."

