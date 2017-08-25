Tear gas, flash bangs deployed in Dover, N.H. standoff

police-sirens (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

DOVER, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) -- Neighbors are being moved out of harm's way as police escalate their efforts to resolve a standoff in Dover, N.H.

Police were initially called in to try to find the person responsible for stealing a rifle. Believing the same person had broken into a home on Pleasant View Circle, police converged on the area. To keep neighbors safe, they were told to evacuate.

Communication between police and the person inside the home has been sporadic. Police have set off tear gas and flash bangs in the hopes of forcing a surrender.

While the standoff continues, Pleasant View Circle and Mineral Park Drive are closed to traffic.

