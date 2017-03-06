Classic movies television host, Robert Osbourne, dead at 84

(Photo: Getty / Hiroyuki Ito)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Classic movie lovers lost a key program host. Robert Osbourne, known mostly for his longtime hosting duties on Turner Classic Movies Channel (TCM) died Monday.

For over two decades, Osbourne was placed before each movie being screened on TCM. As part of the movie's introduction, he was famous for providing rarely known facts or details about that specific production. Often times, Osbourne would pre-record an interview with a director or star from the featured film.

According to a report from NBC, TCM's General Manager Jennifer Dorian has publicly commented on Osbourne's relationship with the network. "All of us at Turner Classic Movies are deeply saddened by the death of Robert Osborne. Robert was a beloved member of the Turner family for more than 23 years. He joined us as an expert on classic film and grew to be our cherished colleague and esteemed ambassador for TCM. Robert was embraced by devoted fans who saw him as a trusted expert and friend. His calming presence, gentlemanly style, encyclopedic knowledge of film history, fervent support for film preservation and highly personal interviewing style all combined to make him a truly world-class host. Robert's contributions were fundamental in shaping TCM into what it is today and we owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time."

Check out Osbourne's profile on IMDb. Osbourne had a varied career as a television host, entertainment columnist as well as acting roles in film/television.

