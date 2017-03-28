Discovery to resurrect 'Cash Cab,' 'Trading Spaces,' 'Mythbusters'

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

NEW YORK — Discovery Networks is tapping into its vaults to ensure its future.

The company behind TLC, Animal Planet, the Oprah Winfrey Network and Discovery Channel, not immune to TV's penchant for remakes and sequels, is bringing back three shows: Trading Spaces, one of the original home-renovation series and TLC's first big hit, 10 years after it last aired; Discovery's New York City surprise quiz show Cash Cab, this time with celebrities; and Mythbusters, returning to Science Channel this fall with a new team chosen on yet another reality show that's now airing.

Touting upcoming projects to advertisers this month, Discovery CEO David Zaslav is emphasizing the channels' worldwide reach and dominance as a provider of non-fiction TV; a rebound at once-troubled TLC; and steady ratings gains by OWN and true-crime chronicler Investigation Discovery.

Discovery group president Rich Ross hyped Science's upcoming Scijinks, featuring The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki, as "literally the smartest prank show on television," Discovery's latest scripted project, Manhunt: Unabomber (Aug. 1); survival competition series Darkness; and Animal Planet's My Fat Pet, in which families are counseled on weight-loss strategies for oversized dogs and cats.

The company's biggest event, Shark Week, returns to Discovery July 23 with Olympian Michael Phelps on board to swim with the predators. And in addition to Spaces, due in 2018, TLC plans This Is Life Live (April 23), featuring real-time reunions and milestones by physically challenged Americans; and Princess Di: Tragedy or Treason, an examination of Diana Spencer's death on its 20th anniversary.

ID's time-tested formula (it was the company's top-rated network last year, measured across the day) will roll out James Patterson'sMurder Is Forever, a new series hosted by the bestselling author based on real crimes; and projects about the murder trials of Claus von Bulow, Casey Anthony and "Son of Sam" Berkowitz.

