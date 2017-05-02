Travis Mills: A Soldier's Story documentary gets nationwide premiere on Netflix

(Photo: Travis Mills: A Soldier's Story poster)

(NEWS CENTER) -- A champion for veteran care is getting a chance to share his story on millions of televisions and smartphones.

Back in April 2012, US Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills was critically injured by an IED (improvised explosive device) while patrolling during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. Mills managed to survive the physical trauma and join a tiny group of veterans who survived becoming a quadruple amputee.

The beginning of Mills' growing profile started the following year from the establishment of his own foundation to help fellow soldiers get the services they deserve after suffering combat injuries.

The focus of the documentary, which was completed in 2013, delves into the history of his family, his fellow soldiers, and re-enacts the incident that, for better or worse, changed Mills' life.

Mills family has been spotted at numerous fundraisers in Maine trying to keep awareness about ongoing issues for veterans as his flagship project moves forward.

You can launch Netflix on a variety of devices to watch Travis: A Soldier's Story.

