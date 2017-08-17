The Five Hole: Finalists revealed for hockey team name

Scene at the announcement of the contest in Portland (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Old favorites and new contenders are vying for your vote as the name of Portland's new hockey team.

Portland has been without a team since the Pirates relocated to Springfield, Mass., last year. But Portland will also benefit from a change of scenery. A team owned by Comcast Spectacor and affiliated with the ECHL left Anchorage, Alaska for its new home at the Cross Insurance Arena.

One of the ways owners are trying to get fans excited about the team is through a naming contest. After taking submissions for the last several weeks, five finalists were announced on Thursday. They are:

Mariners

Watchmen

Wild Blueberries

Lumberjacks

Puffins

The first name draws on the fond memories of fans for the previous team that played in Portland under different affiliations from 1977 to 1992.

In addition to the informal survey on our Facebook page, fans can cast an official vote for their favorite name on the team website by CLICKING HERE. The person who suggested the name that ultimately is chosen will win four season tickets, a signed team jersey and a role in the ceremonial puck drop at the team's inaugural home opener in the fall of 2018.

