Third annual Black Bear Marathon, Half-Marathon and 10k held in Orono

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- More than 600 hundred runners gather in Orono on Sunday..

The runners were taking part in the third annual Black Bear Marathon, Half-Marathon and 10k. The course stretched through the University of Maine campus and into Orono and Old Town. The final stretch is on the track at Harold Alfond Sport Stadium.

For some runners it was not how fast you could finish but a healthier life like runner Ace Barrera.

“about three years ago I had a heart attack and a triple bypass." Says Barrera "Ever since then I want to be healthier. This is my first 10k so I am going in the right direction. “

The run is part of the Black Bear Race series by Student Wellness Resource Center. Proceeds will go to the center’s substance abuse prevention services and recovery program.

