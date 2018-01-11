This man is arguably Maine's biggest Patriots fan

HARTFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — It is hard to find a bigger Patriots fan than Chris Sharples of Hartford.

Sharples has his entire basement -- his Patriots "Fan Cave" (not a man cave, because he doesn't discriminate, unless you're not a Patriots fan) -- is decked out, floor to ceiling, in New England football memorabilia.

Every trinket and tchotchke has its place.

"Once the season starts, everything stays in its place until the season is over," said Sharples.

The same goes for Chris -- sitting in the same seat on his couch for every game. He hasn't missed one in 20 years.

"This my spot right here. Everyone knows if they come to watch a game, this is the spot that does not get taken," said Sharples.

He has more than 90 ball caps hanging around the ceiling and 35 jerseys, of which he color-coordinates, wearing white when the Patriots are on the road, and blue when they are at home, and deciding which player's jersey to wear depending on the season they are having.

"The closest I came to missing it would be going to a concert, recording it, then coming home three hours late and then staying up til three in the morning to finish it. It was a squeaker – we won, but it was a squeaker and we took it, so it was worth staying up for," said Sharples.

At the beginning of the season, Sharples shaves his beard, and then lets it grow until the end of the Patriots' season.

He and his wife had a small, Patriots-themed wedding. His wife Beth's wedding "dress" was a custom Patriots jersey with the number 14 for the year they got married: July 4, 2014.

"We figured it was a pretty Patriotic day to get married," said Sharples. "That's how she received my last name was on the back of a Patriots jersey."

Even his wedding band is engraved with the Flying Elvis.

He said he warned her about his obsession before they got serious.

"I told her, 'hey, if we're going to get serious about hanging out, I've got one thing to tell you. I'm not giving that up for anything, anyone – that's my thing.' And she was like, 'okay,'" said Sharples.

And yes, he has a tattoo.

"I had the original jersey size measured so it's the authentic jersey size on the field," said Sharples.

He said the one item he still hopes to add to his collection is a Tom Brady autograph.

"The funny part is this room would still look like this, even if there were no championships, no titles," said Sharples.

It's a passion he developed in his childhood -- moving to a lot of different homes.

"I actually hit eight or nine schools before high school: Monmouth, Brunswick, Litchfield, Livermore Falls -- that's where I graduated from. The one constant I had growing up was Pats football on Sunday, and it kind of festered into this."

