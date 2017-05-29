Thousands of Madison paper mill parts up for auction

Paper mill in Madison (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

MADISON, Maine (AP) - Thousands of pieces of equipment from Madison's closed paper mill are going up for auction in June.



The Madison Paper Industries mill shut down a year ago, and it was sold to a buyer in December who intends to create another industrial use on the property.



The three-day, online auction starts on June 13.



New Mill Capital is offering the items for auction in partnership with Perry Videx and Infinity Asset Solutions. The 3,000 items include log grinders, debarking machines, vacuum pumps, stainless pumps, valves, compressors and other equipment.



The paper machine, which was upgraded in 2012, is also for sale but it isn't part of the auction. It's being sold through private negotiation.

