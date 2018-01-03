Threat on social media cancels class in Lewiston, student in custody

Lewiston High School

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A Maine high school is closed Wednesday because a student made a threat on social media.

Superintendent Bill Webster took to Facebook to say that while the threat was thought to be false and the student who made the threat was in custody, classes would still be canceled as a precaution.

Classes were canceled for Lewiston High School and at Lewiston Regional Technical Center.

After school activities are not canceled yet. School officials say they will make a decision about after school activities by 9:00 a.m.

This story will be updated.

