Threats to law enforcement lead to a standoff in Orrington

ORRINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An Orrington man called central dispatch late afternoon on Tuesday and threatened law enforcement which resulted in a standoff in front of his home on Johnson Mill Road and Center Drive.

According to Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton, the man called and made serious threats to law enforcement, and then requested that law enforcement respond to his home. The Sheriff's Department, along with Maine State Police, Brewer Police and other agencies arrived at the home and contained the area. Officials tried communicating with the man to convince him to come out.

Local schools were placed on lockdown as a result of the standoff, but children were bussed home safely.

Officials said that they had reason to believe that there were firearms in the home. The nature of the threats and the man's state of mind are unknown at this time.

Officials also said that although they are doing everything to keep nearby residents safe, they have reason to believe that the public is not in danger.

