"Thunder" will shine in our hearts, family releases Johnston statement

The following is an official family statement:

"From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank all of Tom’s fans, coworkers, friends, and family. We know he was just as special to all of you as he was to our family. We are deeply saddened by the tragedy of Tom’s death but having the overwhelming support from all of you, and hearing all the stories of how he inspired and touched each of your lives, is certainly helping us cope during this difficult time.

We think its mostly important for you all to know that the person you saw on TV was the same person we were so lucky to know in our daily lives. He lit up the room the same way he lit up your forecast. Tom had an undeniable charisma and so much enthusiasm that extended beyond the weather.

He was a people person and everyone loved being around him because his energy and carefree spirit was contagious. He lived life to the fullest and jumped at any opportunity to spend time with family and loved ones. It wasn’t uncommon for him to surprise us at family gatherings, and most often he would, making the event more memorable.

Those memories that we have and those moments you’ve shared with him on your TV will continue to “Thunder” and shine in our hearts."

