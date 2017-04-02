Tight timing: Burham woman dies after dealing with intruder

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BURNHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Joyce Wood, 72, called 911 early this morning about an intruder. Yet, before Police arrived at Wood's house, family members showed up and placed her in a vehicle in the driveway.

Wood died in the car soon after.

A trooper and a deputy located the intruder inside and questioned her for several hours before she was released.

An autopsy was performed on Wood. The results are being withheld at this time.

State Police say no charges have been filed and the woman found inside the home has cooperated with investigators.

