Todd Gutner Blog - Thunderstorm Threat

Nearly 2" diameter hail from Madison, NH. Courtesy: NWS Gray

Severe thunderstorm season is upon us and we saw dozens of reports in the Northeast of wind and hail yesterday.

As the storms entered Maine, they weakened quite a bit. But some storms still packed a punch with damaging wind gusts and hail.

We'll be under the gun again today, but the timing will be totally different. I expect the threat much earlier in the day, with storms likely between 1-3 pm for Western Maine and 3-5 pm for Eastern Maine.

Timeline: 1 PM

Timeline: 3 PM

Timeline: 5 PM

If you hear thunder in the distance or the sky looks dark and threatening, it's probably a good idea to move indoors.

