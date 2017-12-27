Townspeople worry longtime local grocer will close

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- People in the Damariscotta area are hoping one of the oldest local businesses can be saved.

The Yellowfront Grocery began as a butcher shop in 1921 and has been owned and run by members of the Pierce family ever since -- more than 95 years. But over the past two weeks, the word has spread that the grocery store is in financial trouble. That was confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday, where co-owner Jeff Pierce said the business is facing a difficult situation.

"Our intent," he wrote, "is to keep the store going. We are in talks with a local business person to take it over and keep a grocery store here. We feel and hope you do too, that the community would suffer, especially the elderly community, without one. "

Pierce told NEWS CENTER rising costs and increased competition are the problems.He said rent on their building increased last year, and that another increase is scheduled for next year. And he said there are more stores selling groceries as well.

The Yellowfront has been a fixture in the town for generations, and customers told NEWS CENTER they hope a new owner can be found who will save the store.

"Everybody I’ve talked to is worried.," said Gail Dudley of Boothbay.

Her husband Harry agreed.

"We just hope it doesn’t fade away, and stays what it is reasonably priced good food, and really nice people," he said.

Pierce said the prospective buyer and the landlord had been in communication Wednesday and was hopeful an arrangement could be worked out. Tuesday's Facebook post indicated the store would be open this week, and that they hope to be open the following weeks.

