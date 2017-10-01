Transgender student says he was banned by Christian school

(Photo: File icon)

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A student claims that the Christian school he's attended since kindergarten has told him he's no longer welcome because of his transgender identity.



Seacoast Media Group reports (http://bit.ly/2xPYU2b) that Stiles Zuschlag transferred to a Maine public high school for his senior year after he was told he was no longer welcome at Tri-City Christian Academy in Somersworth. Zuschlag said he was told he could consider homeschooling or Christian counseling.



Tri-City Christian Academy administrator Paul Edgar declined to speak about Zuschlag's case citing privacy issues.



N.H. Department of Education spokeswoman Lori Kincaid said Tri-City Christian Academy doesn't receive federal funds through the state office.



New Hampshire education attorney Andru Volinsky said a religious school can legally ask a student to leave regardless of whether it receives federal funding.

