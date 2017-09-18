Tree cutting in Katahdin Monument has Zinke's support

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke wants to allow trees to be cut on parts of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument and to ensure that "traditional uses" like snowmobiling and hunting to be taken into account in the management plan.



His recommendations including "active timber management" are included in a memo to President Donald Trump, who will have the final say.



Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated the land, said Monday he's happy the recommendation would keep the land intact, but he's disappointed that it could negate compromises that took years to negotiate. Deeds allow some hunting, and there are 32 miles of snowmobile trails.



Trump ordered the review of national monuments earlier this year. The memo obtained by The Associated Press was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

© 2017 Associated Press