Trial begins for woman charged in fatal crash

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - The civil trial has begun in the case of a Maine woman charged for a November crash that killed a 13-year-old Lewiston Middle School student.

The Sun Journal reports Jayden Cho-Sargent's mother shouted and cried Tuesday after watching surveillance footage of 55-year-old Laurie Young's pickup truck striking her son.

Young, of South Paris, is facing a charge of a motor vehicle violation resulting in death for the November crash. Young denied the charge in April, and she says she didn't see Cho-Sargent in the crosswalk until the last second.

She testified rain and glare from headlights affected her ability to see. Androscoggin County District Attorney Kate Bozeman argued Young should have slowed down if she had difficulty seeing.

The judge says he expects to issue a verdict Thursday.

