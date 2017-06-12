Trial delay for man accused of scaring woman to death

24 year-old Carlton Youn charged with the death of Connie Loucks of Wells. Loucks, 62, suffered a heart attack while her home was being robbed in March, 2016. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A man stands accused of causing a Maine woman's fatal heart attack by frightening her during a 2015 attempted burglary.

Jury selection was due to begin Monday for Carlton Young, who's pleaded not guilty to felony murder. But the selection process was delayed.

No new date has been set.

Young is accused in the death of 62-year-old Connie Loucks, who suffered a heart attack after Young allegedly knocked on her door and windows.

The Sanford man was accused of being part of a burglary ring in southern Maine. Authorities say he and at least one other person broke into Loucks' home when she wasn't there on March 21, 2015, and returned the following day to break in again.

