Tribute to woman killed by drunk driver is raising awareness

FARMINGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A tribute to a woman who was struck and killed by a drunk driver two years ago is getting a lot of attention.

The family of Taylor Gaboury hopes it will help keep others from getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

Marleigh Gaboury posted the video below on New Year's Day, the anniversary of her cousin Taylor's death.

In the video she is signing the song "Dancing in the Sky" near the spot Gaboury was killed. The post has been viewed more than 27,000 times.

The 21-year-old was walking home at night along Route 2 in Farmington when she was hit by a car driven by Tommy Clark. Clark's blood alcohol was over the legal limit.

Clark is serving a three-year sentence after he pled guilty to lesser charges. The victim's family feels there was no justice for Taylor's death and that Clark deserve a much longer prison term.

"I don't want Taylor's story to be forgotten and I want it to get out there and when he went to jail for three years it was a slap on our wrist to our family."

Gaboury says the video is for all victims of drunk driving tragedies and hopes it will raise more awareness about the dangers of driving while drunk.

