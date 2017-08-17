4-hour manhunt leads to troopers' capture of Arundel bank robbery suspect

State Troopers David Alexander and John Darcy taking 48-year-old Glen Brackett of Biddeford out of the woods following his arrest Wednesday on bank robbery charges. (Photo: Maine State Police)

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A four-hour manhunt for a bank robber concluded Wednesday afternoon when state troopers captured a Biddeford man, suspected of holding up an Arundel bank and fleeing with money.

A team of troopers found 48-year-old Glen Brackett in a wooded area off Lincoln Street in Saco and arrested him on multiple bank robbery charges.

State police believe Brackett robbed the Infinity Credit Union on Route 111 earlier that day. Cash stolen from the bank was hidden under a log near where he was captured, state police told Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Two State Police dogs and a airplane were involved in the suspect's tracking through the woods and along railroad tracks, state police said, and K9 Ibo ultimately found Brackett in a thickly wooded area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the capture effort, including Maine State Police Troops A, B, G and AIR Wing, as well as the U.S. Marshal Service, York County Sheriff's Office, Biddeford Police with assistance from Gray, Sanford and Biddeford dispatch centers.

