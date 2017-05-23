Trump budget includes 2 destroyers like those built in Maine

The future USS Thomas Hudner towers over the crowd at its christening ceremony at Bath Iron Works. (Photo: Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald)

BATH, Maine (AP) - The defense department is a big winner in President Donald Trump's $4.1 trillion budget, but the money isn't necessarily tricking down to Bath Iron Works in Maine.



The Trump budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 includes money for eight extra Navy ships, including two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers like those built at Bath. It also includes an additional aircraft carrier, two Virginia-class submarines, one Littoral Combat Ship, and two auxiliary ships.



But that's no surprise to Bath shipbuilders. A shipyard spokesman says the budget essentially retains the status quo for destroyers because two were already included in the program of record.



Trump vowed on the campaign trail to boost the fleet to 350 ships. The administration says there were about 282 ships at the end of the 2016 fiscal year.

