Turner man killed in motorcycle crash

GREENE, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- State Police say a Turner man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a truck in Greene Saturday night.

Seventy-seven-year-old Richard Bean was at the intersection North River and Church Hill Roads when he hit a pickup truck when the truck pulled out of a parking lot and into Bean's path.

Police say Bean died at Central Maine Medical Center.

The truck driver, 40-Year-old Richard Sherwood of South Portland was also taken there with minor injuries.

Police say Bean was wearing a helmet.

