Two charged in storage unit theft

PALMYRA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two men have confessed to stealing brand new appliances, including a refrigerator, a washer, and a dryer, from a storage unit in Palmyra, according to officials.

According to the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, Trevor Moore, 24, of Hermon, and Michael Mcgregor, 23, of Pittsfield, are charged with burglary and theft by unauthorized taking.

About $5,000 worth of appliances were reported stolen from Pea Pods Storage on Main Street in Palmyra back in January. The victim reported a brand new Samsung refrigerator, Maytag washer and dryer, and several other small items were missing.

Moore and Hermon were later identified as suspects, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said. They say they both confessed to the crime during interviews.

The appliances were recovered at a home in Corinna with a search warrant. Officials say they were in use at the time of the search but were subsequently returned to the owners.

Moore’s court appearance is scheduled for November 15, 2017. Mcgregor is currently incarcerated at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham for a probation violation. Mcgregor is scheduled to appear December 13, 2017.

