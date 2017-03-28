Two Marine Patrol Officers awarded for courage under pressure

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Two Marine Patrol Officers were recognized for their courageous efforts after a lobster boat captain had a heart attack, which sent his boat into a tailspin in the Penobscot Bay back in October 2015.

Sergeant Matt Talbot was the wheelman who pulled up to the spinning lobster boat in choppy waters. His partner, Specialist Corrie Roberts, was able to jump onto the other vessel and power it down before the boat smashed on rocky shores in Rockland.

"Matt's an excellent driver, so I had complete confidence in him. When he lost patience and said 'we've got to go now,' I said 'well, put the boat up as close as you can because I'm not jumping very far,'" said Specialist Roberts.

